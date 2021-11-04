LIST: Tidal flooding causes road closures in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is monitoring several flooded roadways Thursday morning due to expected tidal flooding.
A coastal flood advisory is in place until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
The city on Wednesday warned residents and motorists to prepare for coastal flooding – with tides over 8-feet – which are associated with King Tides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.
Crews began mobilizing personnel and equipment and placed signage around the peninsula warning residents.
Below is a list of which roads are currently closed due to flooding in the area:
- Barre Street between Wentworth and Broad
- Calhoun Street between Fourth and Barre
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
- Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street
- Lockwood Boulevard at Spring Street
- Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad
- Lockwood Drive ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive
- South Market Street between Church and State
- Washington Street at Society Street
