LIST: Tidal flooding causes road closures in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is monitoring several flooded roadways Thursday morning due to expected tidal flooding.

A coastal flood advisory is in place until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The city on Wednesday warned residents and motorists to prepare for coastal flooding – with tides over 8-feet – which are associated with King Tides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

Crews began mobilizing personnel and equipment and placed signage around the peninsula warning residents.

Below is a list of which roads are currently closed due to flooding in the area:

Barre Street between Wentworth and Broad

Calhoun Street between Fourth and Barre

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

Lockwood Boulevard at Spring Street

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad

Lockwood Drive ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive

South Market Street between Church and State

Washington Street at Society Street