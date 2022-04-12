MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Bust out your baskets and bunny ears because it’s almost time for Easter egg hunting in the Lowcountry!

Hop on over to one of these events this weekend:

Charleston Place Hotel and City of Charleston Easter Eggstravaganza

The newly independent Charleston Place hotel is partnering with the City of Charleston for the first-ever Easter Eggstravaganza on Sunday. The City will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets for the block party that includes a 10,000 easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, food, live music, and floral displays. Food and beverages will be provided by the Charleston Place, Millers All Day, The Girl Next Dough, and the Muffin Drop. In addition, there will be a live bunny pop-up from a local farm, Grow with the Flow Homestead.

The event is free to the public, but advance registration is required.

When: April 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Market Street between Meeting & King Streets

Sign up here

Middleton Place Easter Eggstravaganza

Get ready to hunt for eggs at the Middleton Place National Historic Landmark as they continue their Easter traditions this year. Kids will have the opportunity to hunt for undyed natural eggs and special prize eggs in the Gardens, then dye their newly found hard-boiled eggs. There will also be Easter-themed crafts, games, stories, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

The Eggstravaganza is included in the general admission price, but advance registration is required.

When: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Middleton Place (4300 Ashley River Rd)

Sign up here

Park Circle Doggie Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your pups to the 3rd annual Park Circle Doggie Easter Egg hunt. Each egg will contain a treat for humans and a treat for their furry friends, including gift certificates, prizes, and more. Organizers say to ensure safety, sign-ups will be spaced up to ensure all dogs have the opportunity to hunt for eggs. All animals must be leashed with an up-to-date rabies tag or certification.

When: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Park Circle in North Charleston

Sign up here

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens Easter Egg Hunt

After a two-year hiatus, the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens’ annual Easter egg hunt will return on Saturday. The whole family will enjoy a day of hunts, activities, games, and a special picture opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunts will be broken down by age group and feature golden eggs with special prizes. Don’t forget to bring your own basket!

General admission must be purchased beforehand to secure a spot in the hunt.

When: April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens (3550 Ashley River Road)

Sign up here

Easter Egg Hunt at Grace United Methodist

Grab the kids and head to Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday for their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday morning! The event is open to all community members.

When: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: 1601 Sam Rittenburg Blvd.

*Editor’s Note: Know of another Easter egg hunt? Let us know!