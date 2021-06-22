LIST: Fourth of July events happening across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than a year of cancellations and pandemic woes, the Lowcountry is gearing up for spectacular 4th of July celebrations! Below, you’ll find a list of events where you can celebrate America’s birthday.

Check out this list of what’s to come:

City of Charleston’s Fourth of July Celebration:

The City of Charleston will a Fourth of July concert at The Joe, beginning at 8 P.M. Special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler will be present, in addition to the Charleston Symphony. A fireworks display will follow the concert and concessions will be available for purchase.

Doors to the ballpark open at 6 P.M.

Admission is free, however tickets must be reserved (tickets can be reserved here).

More details can be found on CharlestonArts.org.

The venue address is 360 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC, 29403.

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast 2021

The 4th of July Fireworks Blast is returning to Charleston Harbor this year. Red, white and blue fireworks will cover the beautiful night sky in celebrating America’s independence. This year, the celebration will be limited to the shore this year.

The fee to be paid is $20 for parking, parking spots are available first-come, first-served. Admission ends at 3:30 PM and the ship closes at 5 PM. The 4th of July celebration will begin at 6 P.M.

There will also be local musicians playing live music, and more than ten Lowcountry food trucks.

Strollers are allowed for parents with younger children. With the exception of service animals, no pets are allowed at Patriots Point. Tents are also allowed on the grounds but must be broken down by 8 P.M. so other spectators can view the fireworks show. For viewers who’d like to stay on land, they are more than welcome to bring coolers, however, no fire-producing products such as sparklers and portable grills are allowed at Patriots Point.

4th of July Festival on Kiawah Island

Kiawah’s 4th of July Festival will begin right after the Annual Bike Parade at Night Heron Park. The event will be filled with attractions including carnival games, live music, inflatables, and more for everyone to enjoy.

Food and beverage tickets will go on sale at 4 P.M. at the event, with food prices ranging from $5 to $15. Night Heron Grill will also be serving food until 4 P.M.

Admission is free for the festival and no reservations are required. The event is limited to Kiawah Island guests and residents.

The event’s location is 4000 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island, SC 29455.

4th of July at Riverfront Park

The Lowcountry’s largest 4th of July fireworks show is returning to North Charleston, starting at 7 P.M. Admission is free to the public, and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Guests are also encouraged to bring snacks and plenty of water.

Here’s a list of food truck options:

James Brown Peanuts

Kona Ice Charleston

Miss Katie Sweets

Big Daddy Pork Skins

Charleston Festival Food

La’son Café

Zeus Grill and Seafood

Parking for the show is free. Attendees are asked to enter through the former Navy Base via McMillian or Virginia Avenues for parking. Carpooling, ridesharing, walking, and biking is encouraged.

Park entry is open until 5 P.M. Bags will be searched, and no grills, sparklers or outside fireworks are permitted.

Fireworks & Freedom Fest in Summerville

Take a small trip to the Flowertown in the Pines for a family-friendly event filled with food, fireworks, kids’ activities, and live music. The show will start at 5:30 P.M.

The park is located at 515 W. Boundary Street, Summerville, SC, 29485.

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek

The City of Goose Creek’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will kick off at 6:30 P.M. The event will feature live music, variety of food options, and fun activities for children. Outside fireworks, alcohol, and coolers are prohibited. Social distancing is recommended, and masks are required in areas where social distancing is impossible.

The celebration location is 519 N. Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC, 29445.