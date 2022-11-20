Dinner rolls for Thanksgiving with all the sides. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week.

*This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know!

Tuesday, November 22

Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North Charleston.

Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 3680 Meeting St in North Charleston

Wednesday, November 23

The North Charleston Police Department and the Community Resource Center will distribute hot meals on Wednesday at the Annual Day of Thanksgiving.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston

Thursday, November 24

The Knightsville United Methodist Church will host a free take-out style thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 1505 Central Avenue in Summerville

The Lowcountry Community Church in Murrells Inlet will host the community for a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 440 Murrells Inlet Road in Murrells Inlet

Greater Heights Church will offer free meals to Moncks Corner community members on Thursdays. Meals can be picked up at the church or delivered. Fill out the following form to schedule a delivery.

Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 2625 S Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner

St. Anthonys will distribute hot meals on Thursday.