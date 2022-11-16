CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways.

*This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know!

Thursday, Nov. 17

Greater Unity AME Church will give away turkeys for free to those in need at the church on Thursday. When: 12 p.m. Where: 744 Coach Road (Holly Hill)



Friday, Nov. 18

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina has partnered with Fetter Health Care Network and the Charleston Hispanic Association to hold a Thanksgiving meal giveaway to families in need. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be distributed for free on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Fetter Health Care (51 Nassau Street, Charleston)



Saturday, Nov. 19

Charleston nonprofit organization Motivate to Educate will give away Thanksgiving hams for free on Saturday. The giveaway is limited to one ham per person and one ham per vehicle while supplies last. For more information, contact Tony Lewis at 843-735-1725 or by email. When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Joye Law Firm (5861 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston)



Park Circle Cares will distribute produce to community members and give away a free turkey to the first 100 hundred families. Families can take as much produce as they want or need and are encouraged to bring their own carts, bags, or boxes to carry the groceries. When: 9:30 a.m. Where: West side parking lot at North Charleston High School (1087 E. Montague Avenue, enter from Hyde Avenue entrance)



Charlamagne Tha God in partnership with local nonprofit Third Eye Awareness will host the 9th annual drive-thru turkey giveaway on Saturday. Limited to one per household while supplies last. When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Student parking lot at Berkeley High School (406 W. Main Street, Moncks Corner)



Monday, Nov. 21

State Representative Wendell Gilliard has partnered with Healthy Blue of South Carolina to give away turkeys and various holiday trimmings to those in need at no cost. Other partners include CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, Z-93 Jamz, Magic 107.3, Project Cool Breeze, and Kingdom Vision Christian Center Pastor Kevin Brown.