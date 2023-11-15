CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you wondering where to run to the store if you forget a key Thanksgiving dish ingredient?
Here is a list of food stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day alongside their opening hours so you can be prepared to know what store to go to.
- Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Food Lion: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Publix: CLOSED
- Aldi: CLOSED
- Lowe’s foods: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Piggly Wiggly (Charleston): 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., varies by location
- Costco: CLOSED
- Walmart: CLOSED
- Target: CLOSED
- Whole Foods (Charleston): 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., varies by location
- OPIE drive thru grocery: open 24/7
- Trader Joe’s: CLOSED
- Sam’s Club: CLOSED
- Earth Fare: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.