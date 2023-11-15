CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you wondering where to run to the store if you forget a key Thanksgiving dish ingredient?

Here is a list of food stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day alongside their opening hours so you can be prepared to know what store to go to.

  • Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Food Lion: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Publix: CLOSED
  • Aldi: CLOSED
  • Lowe’s foods: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Piggly Wiggly (Charleston): 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., varies by location
  • Costco: CLOSED
  • Walmart: CLOSED
  • Target: CLOSED
  • Whole Foods (Charleston): 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., varies by location
  • OPIE drive thru grocery: open 24/7
  • Trader Joe’s: CLOSED
  • Sam’s Club: CLOSED
  • Earth Fare: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.