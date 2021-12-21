LIST: Holiday food and toy distributions in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Groups across the Lowcountry are getting into the holiday giving spirit.

Here is a list of community toy and food distributions and drives happening now through Christmas:

Did we miss one? Let us know!

All Week

  • WHEN: Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM
  • WHERE: 1145 Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant
  • WHEN: Monday through Friday during the daytime
  • WHERE: 1124 McKnight Road off Highway 17 in Mt. Pleasant

Tuesday, December 21

  • WHEN: 4 PM until the last turkey is handed out
  • WHERE: Cricket Wireless on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston

Wednesday, December 22

  • WHEN: 2 PM
  • WHERE: Doty Park Depot in Summerville (320 North Laurel Street)

