MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Idalia is expected to impact the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds Wednesday through Thursday morning.

While Storm Team 2 is monitoring the impact on our area, law enforcement and city officials have announced road closures throughout the Lowcountry.

News 2 will continue to update this list.

Charleston County

  • All lanes south of Market and North Market between Meeting Street and East Bay
  • Morris and Felix Street
  • Rutledge Avenue at Clohoun and Bennet
  • Washington Street from Laurens St to Society St
  • Vanderhorst Street from Smith and Rutledge
  • Smith Street between Vanderhorst and Calhoun and Radcliff and Morris

Dorchester County

  • Gavins Road between Indian Field Road/Highway 15
  • Intersection at Gavins Road and Highway 15
  • Right turn lane on Ashley Phosphate Road
  • Hunter Ridge Lane
  • N Maple Street at the train tracks