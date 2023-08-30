MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Idalia is expected to impact the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds Wednesday through Thursday morning.

While Storm Team 2 is monitoring the impact on our area, law enforcement and city officials have announced road closures throughout the Lowcountry.

News 2 will continue to update this list.

Charleston County

All lanes south of Market and North Market between Meeting Street and East Bay

Morris and Felix Street

Rutledge Avenue at Clohoun and Bennet

Washington Street from Laurens St to Society St

Vanderhorst Street from Smith and Rutledge

Smith Street between Vanderhorst and Calhoun and Radcliff and Morris

Dorchester County