MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Idalia is expected to impact the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds Wednesday through Thursday morning.
While Storm Team 2 is monitoring the impact on our area, law enforcement and city officials have announced road closures throughout the Lowcountry.
Charleston County
- All lanes south of Market and North Market between Meeting Street and East Bay
- Morris and Felix Street
- Rutledge Avenue at Clohoun and Bennet
- Washington Street from Laurens St to Society St
- Vanderhorst Street from Smith and Rutledge
- Smith Street between Vanderhorst and Calhoun and Radcliff and Morris
Dorchester County
- Gavins Road between Indian Field Road/Highway 15
- Intersection at Gavins Road and Highway 15
- Right turn lane on Ashley Phosphate Road
- Hunter Ridge Lane
- N Maple Street at the train tracks