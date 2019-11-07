LIST: Lowcountry restaurants, stores offering special deals for Veterans Day 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of restaurants and businesses in the Lowcountry are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.

Activities

Tour the Hunley – Active and retired military can tour the Hunley site for free Veterans Day Weekend. Learn more.

Charleston Museum – Veterans and Active Duty Military Receive Free Admission to The Charleston Museum and Joseph Manigault House November 11.

The National Park Service is offering free admission to everyone–regardless of military status–November 11. Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees will be waived.

Patriots Point – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free public symposium on Thursday, November 14, at 7 p.m. aboard the USS Yorktown about internationally-renowned artist Mary Whyte and her We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America art exhibit.

Restaurants

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree on November 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte November 11. Learn more.

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut November 11. Learn more.

Golden Corral is offering a free dinner November 11. Learn more.

Little Caesars is offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.

MOD Pizza is offering a buy-one-get-one-free MOD-size pizza or salad November 11.

O’Charley’s – all active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s’ “Veterans Thank You Menu” on Nov. 11 by showing their military IDs.

On the Border is offering a free Combo 2 meal November 11.

Panera Bread Company – Will offer free meals on November 11th.

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse will be honoring all veterans and active-duty military with free meals this Sunday and Monday in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from the Early Dine menu November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

Services

CARTA and Tri-County Link – All U.S. armed services veterans and current military personnel can ride CARTA and TriCounty Link buses for free on Veterans Day Monday.

Great Clips is offering free haircuts. Visit a salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 31. Learn more.

Planet Fitness – Planet Fitness is offering free club access to military personnel during all of Military Appreciation Week (Nov. 8-15).

SportClips is offering free haircuts at select locations November 11. Learn more.