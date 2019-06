CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Lowcountry on Wednesday as heavy rain moves through the area, which could result in localized flooding.

Flooding in the city has subsided and main thoroughfares into and out of the city have reopened, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

If you see flooding where you are, send photos or videos to us at counton2@wcbd.com.

REMEMBER: Never drive through a flooded roadway.

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 2 WEATHER APP

APPLE USERS CLICK HERE | ANDROID USERS CLICK HERE