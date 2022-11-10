CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. Coastal flooding and risk for isolated tornadoes are also on the table.
The following schools have announced closures and eLearning days because of the storm:
Berkeley County
Students in Berkeley County will learn and complete assignments via eLearning on Friday. All schools and district offices will be closed.
Charleston County
Only schools in District 20 will have an eLearning day on Thursday because of the storm. All CCSD buildings in downtown Charleston will be closed including:
- Buist Academy
- Charleston Development Academy
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- James Simons Montessori School
- Julian Mitchell Elementary School
- Memminger Elementary School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- Simmons-Pinckney Middle School
- Burke High School
- Charleston Charter School for Math and Science
- Early College High School
Colleton County
Students in Colleton County will have a half-day on Thursday and all afterschool activities are canceled. The district will operate an eLearning day on Friday with no afterschool activities.
Dorchester District 2 and 4
Students in both Dorchester Districts 2 and 4 will have an eLearning day on Friday. All afterschool activities are canceled.
Williamsburg County
Students in Williamsburg County will also have an eLearning day on Friday. All afterschool activities are canceled for both Thursday and Friday.
COLLEGES
Trident Technical College has moved to virtual learning for both Thursday and Friday. Classes that are already scheduled to meet online will proceed as normal. Students with in-person classes should check D2L for further instruction.