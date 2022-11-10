CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. Coastal flooding and risk for isolated tornadoes are also on the table.

The following schools have announced closures and eLearning days because of the storm:

Berkeley County

Students in Berkeley County will learn and complete assignments via eLearning on Friday. All schools and district offices will be closed.

Charleston County

Only schools in District 20 will have an eLearning day on Thursday because of the storm. All CCSD buildings in downtown Charleston will be closed including:

Buist Academy

Charleston Development Academy

Charleston Progressive Academy

James Simons Montessori School

Julian Mitchell Elementary School

Memminger Elementary School

Sanders-Clyde Elementary School

Simmons-Pinckney Middle School

Burke High School

Charleston Charter School for Math and Science

Early College High School

Colleton County

Students in Colleton County will have a half-day on Thursday and all afterschool activities are canceled. The district will operate an eLearning day on Friday with no afterschool activities.

Dorchester District 2 and 4

Students in both Dorchester Districts 2 and 4 will have an eLearning day on Friday. All afterschool activities are canceled.

Williamsburg County

Students in Williamsburg County will also have an eLearning day on Friday. All afterschool activities are canceled for both Thursday and Friday.

COLLEGES

Trident Technical College has moved to virtual learning for both Thursday and Friday. Classes that are already scheduled to meet online will proceed as normal. Students with in-person classes should check D2L for further instruction.