CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe weather is expected across the state Tuesday and some school districts are adjusting schedules accordingly.

News 2 is monitoring conditions and will update this list as more districts make announcements.

The Charleston County School District has cancelled all afterschool programs Tuesday.

The Berkeley County School District has cancelled all afterschool activities, care programs, and athletics Tuesday.

The Orangeburg County School District is dismissing all schools at 11:45 a.m., with the exception of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, which will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after school activities will be cancelled as well.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.