LIST: Lowcountry warming shelters open ahead of expected winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a warm place to stay or know of someone who does? These warming shelters will be open this weekend ahead of expected freezing temperatures:

Charleston County (Friday, January 21)

  • Aldersgate UMC- 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston
  • Hibben UMC- 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant
  • Seacoast West Ashley- 2049 Savannah Highway, West Ashley

CARTA will provide free transportation to individuals seeking access to the shelters.

Williamsburg County (Daily until further notice)

  • Williamsburg County Short Term Recovery Center- 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree

Individuals needing transportation should call 843-354-9330.

*This list may be updated as new information becomes available.
*Know of another warming shelter that will be open? Send us a message.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES