LIST: Lowcountry warming shelters open ahead of expected winter weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a warm place to stay or know of someone who does? These warming shelters will be open this weekend ahead of expected freezing temperatures:

Charleston County (Friday, January 21)

Aldersgate UMC- 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston

Hibben UMC- 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant

Seacoast West Ashley- 2049 Savannah Highway, West Ashley

CARTA will provide free transportation to individuals seeking access to the shelters.

Williamsburg County (Daily until further notice)

Williamsburg County Short Term Recovery Center- 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree

Individuals needing transportation should call 843-354-9330.

*This list may be updated as new information becomes available.

*Know of another warming shelter that will be open? Send us a message.