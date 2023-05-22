MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities across the Lowcountry will gather Memorial Day weekend to honor American veterans who gave their lives in sacrifice to our nation.

American Legion Commander Rodney Ward shares why we commemorate the fallen.

“We have more Veterans buried than alive, and with the fewer and fewer Veterans living it is

our job placing flags on graves of those who have gone before us. Each year this task gets

more difficult,” Ward said.

News 2 has compiled a list of Memorial Day events happening this Memorial Day weekend:

Downtown Charleston

A weekend concert series is set for Memorial Day weekend at The Citadel. Patriotic selections will be played on the pipe organ Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the Summeral Chapel. The public is invited to the Howie Bell Tower on Monday at 5:00 p.m. for war-time poetry and music. Both concerts are free and will last one hour.

The Charleston Concert Band and Columbia Community Band will hold their annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday in Hampton Park from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is free. Organizers say to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Dorchester County

Dorchester County Council will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 10:00 a.m. to unveil a new Veterans Memorial at Davis-Bailey Park. The ceremony will feature Dr. Tom Riddick, Captain USMC (Ret.) of Summerville, posting of colors and a wreath-laying to honor late soldiers.

Georgetown

Community members are invited to place 1,700 flags at Elmwood and Pennyroyal Cemeteries Thursday at 8:00 a.m. The event will be hosted by American Legion Post 114.

Retired Navy Captain Layne Smith and community members will join together at the Georgetown County Memorial Wall on Monday at 10:00 a.m. for a Memorial Day ceremony.

The 10th annual Brookgreen Gardens Memorial Day 5K/Run/Walk and 1-mile Fun Run is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. There also is a virtual option.

Hanahan

The City of Hanahan has scheduled a Memorial Day Ceremony for Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1255 Yeamans Hall Road. The ceremony will feature Hanahan High School’s JROTC Color Guard and a small reception.

Williamsburg County

A Memorial Day programming event will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Alex Chatman Auditorium. Retired Colonel Frederick Pasley will be the featured speaker.