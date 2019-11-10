List of Veterans Day 2019 events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s many events going on in South Carolina and the Charleston area for Veterans Day.

Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events:

  • Fee Free Day at Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests
    • In Francis Marion National Forest, day-use fees will be waived at Buck Hall Recreation Area and the Wambaw Cycle Trail.
    • In the Sumter National Forest, day-use fees will be waived at Long Cane Ranger District and the Enoree Ranger District.
  • Habitat for Humanity gives a home to a veteran
    • Charleston Habitat for Humanity teams up with Publix Super Markets to give a new home to a veteran on Veterans Day.
    • It will happen at 10:00 AM at 2673 Houston Street in North Charleston.
    • Robert, the recipient of the home, is a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
  • North Charleston Veterans Day Tribute
    • It will happen from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Park Circle.
    • The event will feature a keynote speech by Colonel John Dorrian, retired from the US Air Force.
    • Each year, more than 500 veterans in attendance are honored.
  • Yorktown Concert
    • Free admission for all military personnel at the USS Yorktown.
    • The event is hosted by the Charleston Concert Band.
  • Hollywood Veterans Breakfast
    • Hollywood, SC is holding a Veterans Day Breakfast to honor those in our armed forces.
    • It will be happening at Wide Awake Park at 10:00 AM.
  • Mike Pompeo visits The Citadel
    • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak before the corps of cadets at The Citadel on Veterans Day.
    • For the last 65 years, Presidents, Heads of State and scholars have come to Charleston to speak to the corps of cadets as part of The Citadel’s Greater Issues Series.

