List of Veterans Day 2019 events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s many events going on in South Carolina and the Charleston area for Veterans Day.
Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events:
- Fee Free Day at Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests
- In Francis Marion National Forest, day-use fees will be waived at Buck Hall Recreation Area and the Wambaw Cycle Trail.
- In the Sumter National Forest, day-use fees will be waived at Long Cane Ranger District and the Enoree Ranger District.
- Habitat for Humanity gives a home to a veteran
- Charleston Habitat for Humanity teams up with Publix Super Markets to give a new home to a veteran on Veterans Day.
- It will happen at 10:00 AM at 2673 Houston Street in North Charleston.
- Robert, the recipient of the home, is a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
- North Charleston Veterans Day Tribute
- It will happen from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Park Circle.
- The event will feature a keynote speech by Colonel John Dorrian, retired from the US Air Force.
- Each year, more than 500 veterans in attendance are honored.
- Yorktown Concert
- Free admission for all military personnel at the USS Yorktown.
- The event is hosted by the Charleston Concert Band.
- Hollywood Veterans Breakfast
- Hollywood, SC is holding a Veterans Day Breakfast to honor those in our armed forces.
- It will be happening at Wide Awake Park at 10:00 AM.
- Mike Pompeo visits The Citadel
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak before the corps of cadets at The Citadel on Veterans Day.
- For the last 65 years, Presidents, Heads of State and scholars have come to Charleston to speak to the corps of cadets as part of The Citadel’s Greater Issues Series.