CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roads are being closed throughout the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rainfall and flooding. We will continue updating this list as more announcements are made.

Colonial Street from Broad to Tradd (all lanes closed)

Broad Street from Rutledge to Ashley (all lanes closed)

