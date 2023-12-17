CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston remain closed Monday morning following a coastal storm that dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding and high tide throughout the day Sunday.
Counton2.com will continue to update the list below.
Current Closings
- Aiken and Line Street
- Ashley Ave between Calhoun and Broad Street
- Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
- Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Ave.
- Calhoun Street to Smith Street
- Gadsden Street between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street
- Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Ave.
- Ogier Street at Calhoun Street
- Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Ave.