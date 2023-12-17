CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston remain closed Monday morning following a coastal storm that dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding and high tide throughout the day Sunday.

Counton2.com will continue to update the list below.

Current Closings

  • Aiken and Line Street
  • Ashley Ave between Calhoun and Broad Street
  • Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
  • Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Ave.
  • Calhoun Street to Smith Street
  • Gadsden Street between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street
  • Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Ave.
  • Ogier Street at Calhoun Street
  • Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Ave.