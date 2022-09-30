CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon.

See below for a full list of road closures:

This list will be updated as additional road closures are announced.

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON

Barre Street between Montague and Beaufain Street

Bogard Street between Norman and President Street

Bogard Street at President Street/US-17

Cumberland Street between East Bay and Concord Street

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Street at the intersection of Hagood and Line Street

Wentworth Street from Lockwood Drive to Gadsden Street