CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon.

See below for a full list of road closures:

This list will be updated as additional road closures are announced.

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON

  • Barre Street between Montague and Beaufain Street
  • Bogard Street between Norman and President Street
  • Bogard Street at President Street/US-17
  • Cumberland Street between East Bay and Concord Street
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
  • Hagood Street at the intersection of Hagood and Line Street
  • Wentworth Street from Lockwood Drive to Gadsden Street

