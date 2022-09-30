CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon.
See below for a full list of road closures:
This list will be updated as additional road closures are announced.
DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON
- Barre Street between Montague and Beaufain Street
- Bogard Street between Norman and President Street
- Bogard Street at President Street/US-17
- Cumberland Street between East Bay and Concord Street
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
- Hagood Street at the intersection of Hagood and Line Street
- Wentworth Street from Lockwood Drive to Gadsden Street
