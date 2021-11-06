LIST: Saturday road closures in effect due to tidal flooding in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston PD continues to watch for flooded roadways Saturday morning due to tidal flooding in Downtown Charleston.

A coastal flood advisory remains in place until 12 p.m. Saturday for Charleston County.

On Wednesday, city residents and motorists were advised to prepare for coastal flooding connected with King Tides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Tides are expected to measure over 8 feet.

Signs have been placed around the Charleston peninsula to warn residents.

Here’s an updated list of roads currently closed due to area flooding:

Barre Street between Wentworth and Broad

Beaufain Street between Lockwood and Ashley

Broad Street between Barre and Ashley

Cherry Street between US-17 and Bee

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Gadsden Street at Montagu and Canal

Hagood Avenue at between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring

Lockwood Drive between Wentword and Broad

Lockwood Drive between Spring and Fishburne (Lanes partially blocked)

Morrison Drive between Stuart and Grace Bridge Street

N Market Street between Concord and East Bay Street

S Market Street between Church and State Street

St. Andrews Boulevard between US-17 and St. Andrews Boulevard

US-17 off-ramp at Lockwood

Washington Street between Laurens and Hassell