LIST: Seven fun things you can do to celebrate the 4th of July

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With many events cancelled last year and people staying indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, almost everyone is looking for ways to celebrate America’s independence.

It’s worth noting some local events have been scaled back this year as the country continues to navigate the pandemic. From fireworks to food, fun in the sand, and patriotic music, below you’ll find a list of the top seven things you can do to celebrate the 4th of July this year.

Free 4th of July Celebration at The Joe!

You can enjoy a free 4th of July Celebration at Joe Riley Ball Park this Sunday.

Guests can enjoy a concert featuring the Charleston Symphony with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler, plus city leaders say the family-friendly, upbeat musical celebration will be followed by a firework display.

“This is a gift to our citizens from the City of Charleston for putting up with a year of COVID,” said Mayor John Tecklenburg. “It’s so good to get back together in person and see everyone.”

Doors for the event will open at 6:00 pm. with the event officially beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

While the event is free, you must reserve tickets in advance. Visit the “Fourth of July” tab on CharlestonArts.org for details.

Fireworks return to North Charleston!

North Charleston’s Fourth of July fireworks show will return to Riverfront Park this weekend.

The event, which takes place from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., will feature live music from DJ Natty Heavy and fireworks!

Guests can attend for free and are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. No grills are allowed in the park during the festival.

See history (and fireworks) at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum

Visit Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum and tour exhibits that highlight true service to our great country. The museum will be open for regular tours at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. The last admission ticket for the museum will be sold at 3:30 p.m. and the ships will close at 5:00 p.m. to prepare for the 4th of July Fireworks Blast celebration.

This year’s event – scaled back due to the pandemic – will include an onshore celebration and fireworks show from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks and more!

There will be a $20 parking fee charged all day. The parking spots in our lots will all be offered first-come, first-served basis.

Enjoy fireworks over Summerville!

The 2021 Fireworks and Freedom Fest happens Sunday at Gahagan Park! The family-friendly event features live music, food, fun and fireworks!

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, and water. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 9:30 p.m.

Salute from the Shore

If you’re planning a beach day, you can salute our nation’s service members during the 12th annual Salute from the Shore.

The event will be led by a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston and two F-16s from Shaw Airforce Base, followed by “vintage, civilian-owned and flown aircraft.”

Aircraft will start at the North and South Carolina border around 1:00 p.m. and fly down the coast to Bluffton.

Park West’s annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade

Head to Park West in Mount Pleasant for the third annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade! Golf carts will be decked out with their most patriotic looks as they roll through Mosonbourough in Park West.

$100 will be awarded for the Most Patriotic Cart. The event begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by a post-parade BBQ from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Park West Pool. Learn more

Patriotic Pool Party at Wild Dunes Resort

Cool off from the hot summer sun by taking a dip in the pool! The brand-new Sweetgrass Inn will host a patriotic pool party on the 4th of July. Resort guests and Wild Dunes Club Members are welcome to enjoy a family-friendly day of play with free admission.

There will also be a family-friendly block party and cookout with music from a live DJ at the new Sweetgrass Plaza. Enjoy games, crafts and more. You can attend two seating sessions: 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – learn more