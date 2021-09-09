LIST: Several downtown roads are closed due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department have closed several downtown roads due to flooding Thursday.
Below is a list of currently closed roads and will be updated:
America Street – Cooper St/Stuart St – lanes are partially blocked
Ashley Avenue – Crosstown/Fishburne
Beaufain Street – Smith St/Coming St
Bogard Street at the Crosstown
Cannon Park and all surrounding areas
Fishburne Street and surrounding areas
Fishburne Street – President St/Rutledge Ave
Gadsden Street – Bull St/Bennett St
King Street at Huger Street
Morrison Drive – Harris St/Cooper St
Perry Street – Fishburne / Crosstown
Pitt Street – Wentworth / Beaufain St
Rutledge Avenue at Beaufain Street
Washington Street – Laurens/Hassel