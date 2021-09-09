LIST: Several downtown roads are closed due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department have closed several downtown roads due to flooding Thursday.

Below is a list of currently closed roads and will be updated:

America Street – Cooper St/Stuart St – lanes are partially blocked

Ashley Avenue – Crosstown/Fishburne

Beaufain Street – Smith St/Coming St

Bogard Street at the Crosstown

Cannon Park and all surrounding areas

Fishburne Street and surrounding areas

Fishburne Street – President St/Rutledge Ave

Gadsden Street – Bull St/Bennett St

King Street at Huger Street

Morrison Drive – Harris St/Cooper St

Perry Street – Fishburne / Crosstown

Pitt Street – Wentworth / Beaufain St

Rutledge Avenue at Beaufain Street

Washington Street – Laurens/Hassel

