CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s that time of year to put down those electrical devices and play outside – celebrate National Play Outside Day in the Lowcountry.

This event falls on the first Saturday of every month and serves as a reminder to stretch our legs and enjoy the great outdoors.

In honor of National Play Outside Day, here are 10 of the Best Playgrounds near Charleston according to Yelp.

1. Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park

Some call it the crown jewel of Mount Pleasant, this park is located at the base of the Ravenel Bridge. This park offers plenty of green space for family picnics and a nautical-themed playground modeled after the bridge. This park is at 99 Harry M Hallman Jr Blvd in Mount Pleasant.

2. Gadsdenboro Park

Gadsdenboro Park formerly called Concord Park, is a vast public green space with sports fields and a nautical-themed playground. This park also has a walking path and game tables to enjoy the outdoors. Gadsdenboro Park is located at 309 Concord Street in Charleston.

3. Hazel Parker Playground

This park includes a basketball court, an athletic field, and a playground. Locals can also enjoy tennis at the park located at 70 East Bay Street in Charleston.

4. Timothy M. Goodwin Pirates Cove Playground

Arggh The Pirates Cove Playground is themed for Folly Beach with pirates, boats and a lighthouse slide. It also includes a basketball and tennis court. The playground is located at 510 East Erie Avenue in Folly Beach.

5. Mary Utsey Playground

Also known as Orange Grove Park, has eight acres of recreational opportunities. The park has two tennis courts, a baseball/softball field and two half-basketball courts. This playground is located at 1350 Orange Grove Road in Charleston.

6. Shipyard Park

This park is the only waterfront sports complex in the Southeast. This park has five AstroTurf fields for baseball (3 youth-size and 2 high-school/collegiate-size) and a riverfront walking path with pavilions throughout the park. Children can play on their nautical-themed playground with built-in water misters. This playground is located at 2383 HWY 41 in Mount Pleasant.

7. West Ashley Park

West Ashley Park is one of Charleston’s largest recreational parks at 260 acres. This park has four soccer fields, two playgrounds, an 18-hole disk golf course, two youth basketball courts and two youth softball fields. This park is located at 3601 Mary Ader Drive in Charleston.

8. General William Moultrie Playground

This park has six tennis courts, a playground, a ball field and a basketball court. Located next to Colonial Lake at 41 Ashley Avenue in Charleston.

9. Wave Watch Playground

This colorful playground has a playhouse right at its center with slides, ropes, poles and swings surrounding it. This playground is located at 500 West Cooper Street in Folly Beach.

10. Bees Landing Recreation Center

This park has a basketball court, dog park, recreational field and a walking path. This park is located at 590 Ashley Gardens Blvd. in Charleston.