LIST: Top spots to eat brunch this weekend in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is best known for its southern-inspired cuisine. It’s true that no other city “brunches” quite like ours does. We have gathered a list of the most delightful and trendy brunch spots that you must try this weekend.

Handy + Hot Bake Shop

Looking for a spectacular brunch while on the go? Be sure to stop by Handy + Hot Bake Shop located on 68 Wentworth St., where you can find any treat from a savory bacon, egg, and pimento cheese sandwich to one of their famously sweet “apple jax” hand pies. Not only is the food bursting with flavor, but their coffee and “ipsento latte” hits the spot. This beverage served icy or hot has a dash of cayenne for a kick but is mellowed out by coconut and almond milk. The shop is open “every dang day” from 7:00 am through 3:30 pm. You must stop by Handy + Hot for a proper brunch this weekend.

Jackrabbit Filly

This Chinese American restaurant is driven by close family ties and delicious tasting food. “Jackrabbit Filly” is named after Shuai and Corrie’s (the owners) zodiac animals. Everything is served family-style, including their breakfast okonomiyaki and decadent “hangover noodles.” Do not forget about their “holy city hog’s pork smash burger,” a must-have dish at the brunch table that will keep your mouth watering! Some dishes can also be made vegan upon request. Served every Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, Jackrabbit Filly should be at the top of your list for brunch this weekend.

Vicious Biscuit

Mimosa carafe, anyone? Vicious Biscuit is known for its incredible brunch and craft cocktails. Found in Mount Pleasant and Summerville, no other biscuit quite compares to the vicious one. They have a variety of different ones including “the ranchero” biscuit with cheddar and jalapeno, or “the fat boy” buttermilk biscuit with a crispy fried chicken breast sandwiched in between. This hardy brunch option will leave you full for hours. You must check out this southern favorite, arguably having the best brunch in town!

Big Bad Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast is “spreading Big Bad love across the country” with their locations stretching from Charleston S.C. to Nashville T.N. They are open daily from 7:00 am to 2:30 pm and are known for their “Big Bad” specials including a fried oyster scramble and pecan cluster pancakes. They also have biscuits, omelets, and even salads! Their variety of different options allow for all people to enjoy eating brunch at this popular spot. “More than anything, I wanted to recapture the flavors of my childhood memory,” says chef and owner John Currence.

82 Queen

If you are looking for a wonderful sit-down brunch with a beautiful atmosphere, 82 Queen is your spot. Executive Chef, Steve Stone, is a born and raised Charlestonian who is passionate about cooking traditional southern cuisine with local ingredients. They are known for their “stone-ground” grits being the perfect addition to their crab cake benedict. And their crème brûlée French toast is a personal favorite here at News 2. Brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm and is located at, you guessed it, 82 Queen St.!

The Obstinate Daughter

If you haven’t eaten brunch at OD, what are you waiting for? The Obstinate Daughter offers brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-3 pm. Their sweet roll and classic OD skillet bring in locals from the island and hungry out-of-towners. The “quiche of the day” changes weekly. Some say it’s best paired with their “natural blonde” bloody mary. The beautifully decorated restaurant is supplied with the highest quality ingredients and the food simply never disappoints. I certainly would not miss a chance to dine at this low country favorite!

The Post House

Hands down one of the most charming restaurants found in the Old Village, this hidden gem has been a heavenly place to dine since 1896. A full southern brunch like this can’t be found anywhere else. Their “southern plate” consists of soft scrambled eggs, “anson mills” grits, “bradford” collards, bacon, sausage, and “tiller” toast. This isn’t the only egg dish you can find on their menu; however, they also have shakshuka (spicy tomato “jammy” eggs), steak and eggs, benedict, and quiche. You can order all of these delicious dishes and more at the coastal tavern every Saturday and Sunday between 10 am and 3 pm.

Halls Chophouse

You can’t make a trip to Charleston without a visit to Halls. We highly recommend attending their Sunday Gospel Brunch. Their southern hospitality and excellent food will make for an overall wonderful experience. Oyster Rockefeller and shrimp and grits on a Sunday morning, count me in! Luckily, you can also find these dishes at their Columbia, Greenville, and Nexton locations from 10 am until 2 pm.

Hurry and make your reservations, these are hands down the best brunch spots in Charleston.