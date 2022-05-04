CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, here’s a round-up of places to go for delicious tacos, enchiladas, and thirst-quenching margaritas, according to Yelp

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina has an average rating of four out of five stars. Mex 1 serves up delicious tacos and flavorful margaritas in a chill, laid-back atmosphere. Mex 1 features dishes crafted with Baja flavors, tailored with freshly made margaritas. Everything is made in-house, so you’re guaranteed a fresh bite (or sip) every time.

Mex 1 Coast Cantina has locations in West Ashley, Sullivan’s Island, and Park West.

La Nortena Taqueria

With an average rating of four and a half stars out of five, La Nortena Taqueria is known as an anchor authentic Mexican cuisine restaurant. The award-winning restaurant fuses flavors from the central region of Jalisco. Favorite dishes include shrimp tacos, fish tacos, ceviche, tacos callejeros, parrillas, and of course, margaritas.

Not to mention, the restaurant has happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

La Nortena Taqueria is located at 6275 Rivers Avenue, Suite A in North Charleston.

Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale

With two Charleston County locations, Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale has an average rating of three and a half out of five stars. The popular spot serves up delicious Mexican food with a sports-bar vibe. Charleston City Paper describes the restaurant as having “world-famous” margaritas along with delicious quesadillas and nachos.

Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale has locations in Mount Pleasant and Downtown Charleston.

Tattooed Senorita

Tattooed Senorita carries an average rating of four out of five stars. Tattooed Senorita offers a mash-up of Mexican and American favorites with a Folly Beach vibe. With delectable tacos and freshly-made house guacamole and handcrafted drinks, this is a perfect spot to get your fix and maybe go to the beach afterward!

Tattooed Senorita is located at 1846 Old Folly Road in Charleston.

Rio Chico Mexican Restuarant

Located in five areas around the Lowcountry, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant has an average four out of five star rating. Rio Chico cooks up sizzling fajitas, burritos, and more traditional Mexican favorites

Rio Chico has locations in James Island, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Hardeeville.

The Tiki Taco

The delicious Tiki Taco has three locations and is known to have the “Best Tacos in Town.” The Tiki Taco carries an average four out of five star rating. Don’t go just for the tacos, try out some of their tortas, quesadillas, and satisfying mixed drinks.

The Tiki Taco has locations in North Charleston, College Park Road, and Old Trolley Road in Summerville.

Did we miss any of your favorite spots? Email News 2 at counton2@wcbd.com with your favorites!