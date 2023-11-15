CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and some Charleston-area organizations and businesses are preparing to help serve those in need.

Residents can find a list of turkey and/or Thanksgiving dinner distributions throughout the metro area below to help ensure people are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year.

November 17

The North Charleston Police Department will hand out turkeys and hot meals during its annual Day of Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the old Verizon parking lot next to North Charleston City Hall.

Molina Healthcare will distribute 400 turkeys and said dishes on Nov. 17 at Community Impact (2429 Midland Park Road) from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

November 18

The VA Medical Center and Project Street Outreach, Inc. will distribute turkeys, hot meals, hygiene kits, clothing, and other supplies to unhoused military veterans and active-duty service members in crisis.



The drive-thru and curbside pickup event will take place at the VA Outpatient Clinic (6450 Rivers Ave.) on November 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until supplies run out. You will need to present an ID.

Mount Pleasant Community Outreach will have a turkey giveaway for the community on Saturday, November 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Jefferson Building (1111 Mcknight Road)

November 20

Turkeys and holiday trimmings will be given away during “A Day of Thanks and Giving” at the Charleston County School District 4 Regional Stadium on Monday, November 20 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Want to add your Thanksgiving/turkey distribution to our list? Please, click here.