CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and some Charleston-area organizations and businesses are preparing to help serve those in need.
Residents can find a list of turkey and/or Thanksgiving dinner distributions throughout the metro area below to help ensure people are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year.
November 17
- The North Charleston Police Department will hand out turkeys and hot meals during its annual Day of Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the old Verizon parking lot next to North Charleston City Hall.
- Molina Healthcare will distribute 400 turkeys and said dishes on Nov. 17 at Community Impact (2429 Midland Park Road) from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
November 18
- The VA Medical Center and Project Street Outreach, Inc. will distribute turkeys, hot meals, hygiene kits, clothing, and other supplies to unhoused military veterans and active-duty service members in crisis.
The drive-thru and curbside pickup event will take place at the VA Outpatient Clinic (6450 Rivers Ave.) on November 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until supplies run out. You will need to present an ID.
- Mount Pleasant Community Outreach will have a turkey giveaway for the community on Saturday, November 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Jefferson Building (1111 Mcknight Road)
November 20
- Turkeys and holiday trimmings will be given away during “A Day of Thanks and Giving” at the Charleston County School District 4 Regional Stadium on Monday, November 20 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Want to add your Thanksgiving/turkey distribution to our list? Please, click here.