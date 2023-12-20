MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming shelters will be open this evening for those seeking refuge from the freezing temperatures.

GOOSE CREEK

Goose Creek United Methodist Church will be open as a warming center with check-in from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dismissal will be at 7 a.m. the next day. One hot meal will be provided per person.

Goose Creek United Methodist is located at 142 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

MOUNT PLEASANT

The Hibben Hospitality Shelter will be open Wednesday evening at Hibbens United Methodist Church on 690 Coleman Boulevard.

Check-in is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dismissal will be at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Guest of the shelter will receive a free dinner and breakfast meal along with a warm shower. Towels, soap, shampoo, and clothes will be available.

A pick-up will be at the Citadel Square Baptist Church downtown on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, CARTA will give guests a free ride downtown following dismissal.

SUMMERVILLE

Seacoast Church in Summerville will be open with admission from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The church is at 301 E. N. 5th Street in Summerville, and guests are asked to enter at the back facing Gum Street.

Dismissal will be at 8 a.m. the following day.

CARTA Route 10 from the Meeting Street and Sheppard Street stop, or the Meeting Street and Johnson Street stop, will transport if you inform the driver you are going to the Seacoast warming shelter.

Riders must transfer to the TriCounty Link at T-Mobile (8571 Rivers Avenue). Pick-up will occur at T-Mobile at 4:10 p.m., 5:16 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Admission will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with dismissal at 7 a.m. the next morning.

CARTA Route 13 will give free rides to people wishing to go to Holy City if you inform the driver that’s where you are going.

Drop off and Pick up will be at Remount Road and Allison Avenue.