CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the Lowcountry prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, local officials are making sand and sandbags available for residents.

Pickup Locations

Folly Beach

Sandbags will be available to Folly Beach residents beginning on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Public Safety (106 W. Cooper Street)

Once available, each resident will be limited to 10 bags; A load of sand will be delivered to the boat landing on Wednesday and residents will be able to start filling at 1 p.m.

Where You Can Buy Sandbags and Sand

There is a potential for county pickup sites to run out of free sandbags and sand ahead of the storm. Here’s where you can buy them:

Lowe’s Home Improvement

The Home Depot

Ace Hardware

West Ashley True Value

Walmart

