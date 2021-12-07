LIST: Where you can order to-go holiday meals in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The holidays can be a stressful time for anyone. There is already enough to do between wrapping gifts, getting decorations up, and preparing for family visits, so why not ease some of the stress by leaving the Christmas cooking to someone else this year?

These Lowcountry restaurants and catering companies are offering holiday to-go meal options:

Editor’s note: This list will be updated.

Hall’s Signature Events

There are two options when it comes to Christmas-to-go from Hall’s: Prime Rib or Turkey. Both meal kits come with caesar salad, stuffing, green beans almandine, potato gratin, sweet & sour collard greens, and house-made bread. The only difference? The prime rib is accompanied by horseradish au jus, while the turkey is served with orange scented cranberry sauce. You also have the choice of whether to pick up your meal hot (ready to serve) or cold (pre-made and chilled with reheating instructions.)

Order online for the Downtown location or call the other locations directly to place your order.

Orders can be picked up December 23 or December 24.

Hamby Catering

Choose from two different packages when you order a pre-made holiday dinner from Hamby Catering. The Heritage Holiday Feast includes tea sandwiches, blanched asparagus, muscadine meatballs, spinach artichoke dip, and mini tomato pies. The Jingle Bells Holiday Cocktail Party package comes with sliced rosemary pork loin, cheddar-chive biscuits, chicken salad tea sandwiches, cold boiled shrimp with cocktail sauce, and a selection of holiday sweets for dessert. Each package includes enough food for up to 12 guests.

Place your order online, by phone (843) 725-4035, or in person.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

With three different Christmas packages to choose from, Martin’s has a feast perfect for any size gathering. The Prime Rib Supper (4-6 guests) includes prime rib with au jus, horseradish cream sauce, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, rolls. The Festive Christmas Dinner (12-15 guests) includes your choice of half-smoked ham or whole smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, sweet potato casserole, green beans, rolls, BBQ sauce, and a jug of iced tea. Each meal package will also come with your choice of sweet potato pie, fudge pie, or pecan pie so your guests can satisfy their sweet tooth.

Place your order online by December 16 at 3 P.M.

You can select your own date and time for pickup once you’ve placed your order. Pick up dates are December 20- December 24.

Table and Twine

Minimize the prep and maximize time with loved ones when you order a pre-prepped meal kit from Table and Twine. Treat your guests to all the classic, holiday favorites like whole-roasted beef tenderloin, brown sugar cured ham, macaroni and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli cheddar casserole, asparagus, and rolls. End on a sweet note with sticky toffee pudding cake for dessert.

Order online by Sunday, December 19th.

Orders will be available for pickup and delivery on Wednesday 12/22, Thursday 12/23 and Friday 12/24.

Did we miss one? Let us know!