LISTEN: Attorneys for Charleston Church Shooter looking to overturn death row sentencing

Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C., Thursday, June 18, 2015. Roof is a suspect in the shooting of several people Wednesday night at the historic The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A date has been set for remote oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to death row for the slaying of nine members of Mother Emmanuel AME Church in 2015.

Roof was convicted of 33 felony counts, according to court documents.

On May 25, 2021, Roof’s attorneys will argue in front of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of overturning his sentencing and conviction. His appeal was filed in 2017.

The arguments will be remote, conducted via video conference.

On June 17, 2015, Roof entered Emanuel AME Church, a predominantly black church, during Bible Study and began shooting.

Authorities determined that the massacre was race-based, as Roof identified as a white supremacist.