LISTEN: Storm Team 2 meteorologists launch podcast ‘There’s a 30% Chance…’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 meteorologists Megan James and David Dickson launched a podcast this week focused on weather-related events and storms in pop culture (think Twister) and their experience with extreme weather.

The podcast, called ‘There’s a 30% Chance…‘ is a first-of-its-kind from meteorologists in the Charleston, S.C. market.

In the premiere episode, Megan and David explain how their fear of storms became a fascination that led them to become meteorologists. Plus, they talk about their favorite food from the Lowcountry.

You can find the podcast on your favorite platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, Overcast and more.

If you have a topic you would like for them to discuss? Email Megan at mjames@wcbd.com with the subject line “There’s a 30% Chance.”