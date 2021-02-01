Listen up: Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham reveals “big announcement”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham on Monday shared his plans for the next year after teasing “a major announcement” on his Twitter over the weekend.

The tease sparked a lot of speculation after losing his seat to Nancy Mace in November 2020. Will he announce a run for Governor or U.S. Senate against Tim Scott? Maybe he’ll throw his hat into the race for Charleston Mayor?

Big announcement coming in the morning. Stay tuned 👀

“After traveling the state and hearing from so many of you, I have an announcement to make,” he said on Monday. “My service to South Carolina is just getting started and I will be sharing my plans for 2022 very soon.”

With that, Cunningham announced… a podcast with the goal, he says, of getting people “thinking and talking about how best to come together and tackle the enormous challenges ahead of us.”

After traveling the state and hearing from so many of you, I have an announcement to make.



Join us:

In episode 1 of his podcast, Joint Resolution, Joe Cunningham sits down with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA).

You can listen here: https://www.joecunningham.org/podcast

