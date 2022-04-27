CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A youth baseball team whose game was interrupted by multiple gunshots in North Charleston will have an opportunity to play at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, home of the Charleston RiverDogs.

President of the Charleston RiverDogs, Dave Echols, told News 2 the RiverDogs invited the little league teams to complete their matchup ahead of the RiverDog’s game on May 3rd.

What sounded like 30 shots rang out Monday night as the youth teams competed at Pepperhill Park. Witnesses told police that two groups of teenagers arrived at the park and began fist fighting before they fired multiple shots.

In a video released to News 2, you can hear the barrage of shots and the young players, coaches and parents ducking and running for cover.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he is focused on finding those responsible and is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.