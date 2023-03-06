MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Live music will return to the Mount Pleasant Pier for select Thursdays this spring.

Beginning March 9, Charleston County Parks will host guests for free live music and Charleston views from Waterfront Park.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but guests can order to-go from the River Watch Café.

Performances are free and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays.

The following performances have been announced so far:

March 9: Sticky Pickles

March 23: Dallas Baker and Friends

April 27: Chris Boone

May 4: TNT Duo

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.