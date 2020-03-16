LIVE NOW | Coronavirus: Your questions answered

Live Now
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You have listed to the news, you’ve researched COVID-19, and you are following guidelines from public health officials, but you still have questions about the coronavirus.

Join News 2’s Carolyn Murray as she hosts a special live stream with medical professionals in our community as they discuss the coronavirus pandemic and how it may impact you, your family or the community.

These medical professionals will answer questions you have been sending to News 2 during this special live stream, which will happen Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

