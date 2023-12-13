MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Some residents in the Old Village say they’re concerned about live oaks being cut down in their neighborhood.

Oaks are among the several tree species protected in the state of South Carolina.

Abbi Cochran posted a video to Facebook, saying what she witnessed made her furious.

“Having to listen to the chainsaw. I was off work that day and had a lot I needed to do at home so I had to just like listen to it go down and it was so sad,” Cochran said.

Cochran says a live oak tree, practically in her back yard was cut down.

She says it’s something that she has noticed happening more frequently in the Old Village.

“I’ve been living in the Old Village for 2 years now and the amount I’ve seen cut down is too many,” Cochran said.

Cochran says when a live oak is cut down, it disrupts the whole environment.

Cochran said, “If we keep chopping down these trees, the hundreds of organisms that rely on them will have nowhere to go.”

Michele Reed, the director of planning and land use for Mount Pleasant says, “There was a permit issued to remove two trees [at a home on Simmons Street]. The town received documents from a structural engineer that the tree was destroying the foundation.”

Reed went on to say that there was no alternative option.

Cochran saying she thinks we should build around the trees, to protect them.

Cochran said, “All of our human existence on this planet has been around these trees and we’ve made it. We shouldn’t have to remove them.”

A member of the Mount Pleasant legal team said in the Town of Mount Pleasant you have to have a permit to cut down a live oak and mitigate the removal with cash or the planting of other trees.