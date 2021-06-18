Live performances, food, and fireworks at Juneteenth Freedom Fest celebration at Riverfront Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Juneteenth has officially became a federally recognized holiday and the celebrations this year will take place throughout the US, including here in the Lowcountry.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the emancipation of the last African American slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1866. On June 17, 2021 the celebration became a recognized federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

In the Lowcountry, a celebration will take place at the Riverfront Park in North Charleston free to the public with an anticipated 3000 guests.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. with a grand fireworks show finale. The day will consists of live performances, black art, music, food, kid friendly activities, and local vendors for guests to enjoy during the celebration.

Guests are welcomed to bring chairs, blankets, tents, etc. with them to the event.