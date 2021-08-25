Living wage job fair to feature SC Port Authority, manufacturing industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marlon Kimpson are sponsoring a ‘living wage job fair’ with the Eastside Community Development Corporation on Wednesday.

The job fair will run from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the St. Julian Devine Community Center (1 Cooper Street).

Those set to appear during the job fair include the State Port Authority, companies from both the auto manufacturing and aero manufacturing industries, and local governments that pay $15 an hour or more.

Masks are required for those who plan on attending the August 25th job fair.