Local activists protest for stronger gun laws

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of activists are protesting in Summerville in response to recent mass shootings around the country. They are hoping to start a conversation about gun reform that both anti-gun and pro-gun activists can engage in.

Gathering alongside route 165 in Summerville, the local activists say they are tired of seeing mass shootings happen around the country, so they are trying to make a change.

“We want the gun laws in this country tightened up,” Leslie Bracken, Indivisible Summerville said.

The group is speaking out against assault rifles, demanding more comprehensive background checks prior to gun sale— hoping to spark conversations about gun reform and ways to prevent gun violence and mass shootings.

“Mentally ill people only make up about twenty-five percent of mass shootings, but that’s twenty-five percent we can stop, but we need to look at why are the other seventy-five percent happening,” Bracken said.

The anti-gun activists were expecting pro-gun groups to counter protest them. However, instead, a local pro-second amendment rights group showed up, not to counter protest, but to stand with the group—

defending the anti-gun activists’ right to protest and listening to what they had to say.

“They agree with some of the things that we agree with. We agree with a lot they agree with and we’re trying to understand from their point of view as well as let them know what our point of view is… we came down to protect their right to the first amendment with our right to the second amendment,” Bruce Bennett, SC Light Foot Militia said.

Although the groups are on opposite sides of the debate on guns, they both say that political parties need to meet in the middle on the issue.

“If you can have a conversation without all the rhetoric, without all the bashing, without all the yelling, then you can come to a mutual agreement,” Bennett said.

The Indivisible Summerville group is planning future protests to fight for stronger gun laws.