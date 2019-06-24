Local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter hosts scholarship pageant







WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Congratulations are in order to a group of precious pearls exemplifying excellence after participating in a pageant hosted by a local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Omicron Rho Omega Chapter in North Charleston hosted their annual Little Miss and Junior Miss AKA Pageant Sunday at the Schoolhouse in West Ashley.

“We have been doing this pageant for well over 20 years and it just keeps getting better,” Omicron Rho Omega’s chapter president, Carla Stewart said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the first black greek lettered organization that was founding on January 15, 1908 at Howard University. The sorority is dedicated to sisterhood, scholarship and service. Maintaining that mission, the Omicron Rho Omega chapter hosts the annual pageant to give out scholarships while fundraising for future scholarships.

“All of the proceeds that we raise here today go towards scholarships for African-American students and towards the programs we offer in the north Charleston community,” Stewart said.

Since April, 11 young ladies in the tri-county area ages six to 13 have been working with the chapter doing community service, learning about cultural awareness and women empowerment among many other things. Sunday, the ladies showed off their talents, best fits and their personalities with a goal of snagging a trophy and some scholarship money.

The 2019 Little Miss AKA is Jayda Mackey and the 2019 Junior Miss AKA is Tiana Almond. All lady’s walked away with an award. Here are the other phenomenal winners:

Little Miss AKA 1st Runner-Up: Little Miss Arin Rouse

Miss Randi-Kaye Jamison and Miss Saniece Lingard

Junior Miss AKA 1st runner Up: Junior Miss Cheyenne Gradney

Miss Kailah Riddick and Miss Shailah Riddick

Little Miss Maid of Honor: Miss Railyn Williams

Junior Miss Maid of Honor: Miss Alexandria Nelson





