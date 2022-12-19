MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local author Mark Epstein spend decades in the Charleston County school district as counselor, teacher, and coach.

He recently published a book about his life growing up in Massachusetts and his journey to the Lowcountry.

HIs second book was a bestseller, about his childhood friend and basketball legend, Jack “the shot” Foley.

After an All-American career in high school and college, Foley went on to coach, teach, and even was a part-time cop.

Jack’s story could soon be coming to the big screen.

Epstein signed a contract last week with a screenwriter to turn his book into a movie.

“It came out of nowhere. I got a phone call late one night from somebody in Michigan who heard about the book,” said Epstein. “And they said, would you take a phone call from a scriptwriter. And it was about two weeks ago, and I said of course. They said, have you ever thought of making this into a movie. And I said, yea we think about it all the time.”

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has asked for a copy of Epstein’s book to place in their library.