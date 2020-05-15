Local author providing free educational tools with ‘Lil Herbie’s Virtual School’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local author Sherrikka Myers is passionate about making sure all children have the ability to learn confidently. After overcoming her own struggles, she started Lil Herbie’s Virtual School.

Myers grew up with a stutter. After feeling shame and embarrassment when reading the school announcements, she decided to do something about it.

“I picked up a book, and I started to read out loud, instead of quietly to myself. And then over the years, I was able to speak up and speak at a normal pace,” she says.

In her adult life she found a new inspiration: her grandson.

“My grandson was trying to say something, and he was doing the exact same thing I was doing. I used to bat my eyes, I used to tap on my legs, and he just stopped and said ‘Granny, I can’t say it.’ So, I looked at him and said, ‘Yes you can. Just slow down and take your time,'” says Myers.

She understood that many children feel the same embarrassment that she did with her stutter. With the proper education and encouragement, she’s been able to help students all over the Lowcountry.

Myers realized how powerful her story could be. She began working on a book series based off of her life as the character ‘Herbie.”

She published the first book of the series, ‘Herbie’s New Home.”





“When I started my book series, I said ‘I want to be able to teach kids that have low self-esteem, that lack confidence, because all that comes with someone who stutters, they deal with those things as well,” she says.

In addition to her writing, she started the non-profit organization Every Voice Matters and ‘Lil Herbie’s Virtual School.’

Right now, the school is offered 5 days a week online through the platform Zoom. Each weekday has a different theme; and aims to make learning as fun as possible “especially with what’s going on right now,” says Myers.

Because this week is National Stuttering Awareness Week, Myers hopes to teach the best way to respond when someone is stuttering as they speak to you.

“When they approach someone that stutters, have patience. Allow them to finish what they want to say. Always remember, it might be frustrating to you to stand there and wait, but it’s more frustrating to us,” she says.