CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach Ministry will host a blood drive Friday in Downtown Charleston.

The event will go from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the St. Julian Devine Community Center in Downtown Charleston.

All donors will get a $20 Amazon gift card for their participation.

Participants can register for the blood drive online using the code “OUTREACH.”