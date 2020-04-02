Local boy scout chapter to launch virtual camping and merit badge program during coronavirus pandemic

Local Scout, Tanner Woody, Senior Patrol Leader, Troop 63 of Old St Andrews Parish Church Prepares for New Virtual Camping and Merit Badge Programs Due to Social Distancing from the Corona Virus

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America will soon launch a new program that offers virtual camping and merit badge courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to use this time of social distancing to introduce our scouts to new ways to keep up with the fun of scouting and earn merit badges and rank advancement online,” said Scout Executive Legare Clement.

Coastal Carolina Council Boy Scouts of America said its council commissioner, Ray Bryant, has been working to develop the program and has even started planning a virtual camping contest.

“My staff is working on the ground rules, and the individual units will provide photos and videos of their virtual campouts. We know the scouts are really going to be exciting about this new program,” he said.





Local Scout, Tanner Woody, Senior Patrol Leader, Troop 63 of Old St Andrews Parish Church Prepares for New Virtual Camping and Merit Badge Programs Due to Social Distancing from the Corona Virus – Photos courtesy of Ray Bryant, Coastal Carolina Council

The founder of the world-wide Boy Scout movement once wrote being prepared means “you are always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.” And more than a century later, the group says that mentality is still a cornerstone of scouting.

“This is certainly a time that, as adult leaders, we can all use the scout motto, Be Prepared,” said Chris Staubes, President of the Coastal Carolina Council. “Our mission is to make sure that these programs continue to develop, and we learn to make the necessary changes to keep our boys and girls engaged in scouting’s adaptation to the digital world.”

For more information about the new program and scouting’s response to COVID-19, SCOUT ON! and Resources for At Home Scouting, visit www.CoastalCarolinaBSA.org or call the scout office at (843) 763-0305.