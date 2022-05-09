MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant Boy Scout Troop 20 joined Senator Tim Scott in honoring veterans on Saturday.

US Senator Tim Scott’s Salute to our Heroes celebration took place at Seacoast Church to recognize Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans.

Active Military, active and retired National Guard, and government-contracted personnel were invited to be honored.

Troop 20 led by Scoutmaster Chad Neal joined Senator Scott to welcome veterans as they entered the event.

Senator Scott pictured with Scoutmaster Neal and Scouts of Troop 20 by Sophie Anon

Troop 20 Scouts pictured with leaders and Senator Scott by Sophie Anon

BSA Coastal Carolina Council president, Chris Staubes, thanks Senator Scott for his commitment to honor veteran heroes by Sophie Anon

Troop 20 Scouts welcome new service dog and friend by Chad Neal

Troop 20’s own hero, Asst. Scoutmaster and Army veteran, Tim Terese pictured with his daughter Emma and Chad Neal by Sophie Anon

Senator Tim Scott on stage with Paris Island Marine Band by Chad Neal

Salute to our Heroes featured a National Anthem performance by the Parris Island Marine Band, an Invocation by Pastor Greg Surratt, and a keynote speaker.

Senator Scott discussed the meaning of sacrifice displayed by our military and their families. Keynote speaker Major General Retired, Master Robeson spoke on his 20 years of service.