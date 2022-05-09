MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant Boy Scout Troop 20 joined Senator Tim Scott in honoring veterans on Saturday.
US Senator Tim Scott’s Salute to our Heroes celebration took place at Seacoast Church to recognize Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans.
Active Military, active and retired National Guard, and government-contracted personnel were invited to be honored.
Troop 20 led by Scoutmaster Chad Neal joined Senator Scott to welcome veterans as they entered the event.
Salute to our Heroes featured a National Anthem performance by the Parris Island Marine Band, an Invocation by Pastor Greg Surratt, and a keynote speaker.
Senator Scott discussed the meaning of sacrifice displayed by our military and their families. Keynote speaker Major General Retired, Master Robeson spoke on his 20 years of service.