Local breweries hosting fundraiser Friday

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of: Two Blokes Brewing Facebook

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, all Charleston area breweries will participate in a fundraiser for Matty Symons, owner of Two Blokes Brewing, who unexpectedly passed away from a stroke on May 23.

$1 from every pint of beer sold will go towards a fund established for Matty’s wife and daughter. Matty’s impact on the local community is evident, as an online fundraiser set up in his honor has already raised nearly $25,000.

An Australia native, Matty came to Charleston in 2007. He studied brewing technology and methodology at America’s oldest brewing school, the Siebel Institute of Technology. In 2016, he co-founded Two Blokes Brewing in Mount Pleasant.

