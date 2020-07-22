Local brewery joins national effort to raise awareness for social injustice through sale of “Black is Beautiful” brew

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry brewery is joining a national effort to raise awareness for social justice.

In just a few weeks, Freehouse Brewery raised more than $4,000 through a collaboration with “Black is Beautiful,” a brew that was specially crafted by Weathered Souls, a brewhouse located in San Antonio, Texas.

The goal of the fundraising effort is to raise awareness for police brutality reform and racial injustice happening right now in the United States.

Representative JA Moore partnered with Freehouse Brewery to donate all proceeds from the sale of the “Black is Beautiful” brew to the Medi Community Resource Center.

The Medi Community Resource Center is a virtual support center dedicated to helping social service organizations develop a culture of collaboration through education and use of technology.

Rep. Moore and representatives for both the brewery and The Medi will hold a press conference at Freehouse Brewery to raise awareness for the effort Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.