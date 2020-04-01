Local business offering alternative ways to help healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A sewing shop in West Ashley isn’t taking any excuses when it comes to helping our first responders. Five Eighth Seams is giving everyone the tools they need to help make protective equipment for first responders, regardless of ability to sew.

For those that can sew, owner Brooke Floyd has been setting out free fabric and other supplies for people to use for mask making. She has also been sourcing needed supplies, like elastic, to donate to local hospitals. Floyd says that the majority of the her elastic supply is being used by healthcare workers to sew new elastic onto N95 masks.

For those who might need some help with their sewing skills, Floyd is offering helpful directions and tutorials. Her most recent tutorials explain how to make a headband that attaches to mask straps: a functional and comfortable piece.

For those that can’t sew, Floyd is helping get the work done for them. She is encouraging customers to buy gift cards to the shop (support small business!) and let her know that they would like the funds to be put towards making gear for healthcare workers. The gift cards are then used to purchase fabric and other supplies at a 50% discount, and the materials are placed out for mask makers to pick up.

Floyd says that since she began making masks and headbands, multiple healthcare facilities have reached out; on Wednesday alone, she dropped supplies off at Generations Family Practice and MUSC.

