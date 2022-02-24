CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston restaurant and chef have been named 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists.

Butcher and Bee is up for the Outstanding Restaurant Award and Wild Common chef, Orlando Pagán is up for best chef in the Southeast.

These two semifinalists are the only ones from South Carolina.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991 and are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors in the culinary industry.

Winners of the 2022 James Beard Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony on June 13 in Chicago.