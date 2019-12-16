Local church provides security cameras for neighborhood

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – St. John’s Chapel has raised funds to install 22 security cameras along Hanover street.

The church has taken it upon themselves to provide better security around their neighborhood after a man was killed during a shooting on Hanover street in August.

The cameras will be installed on the residence’s homes this Wednesday and Friday and can be used by law enforcement if needed to solve a crime.

St. John’s has worked with law enforcement to ensure the security cameras meet all requirements.

The church raised the funds by donations from around the area.

A donation was made to the church by Bob Doran of James Doran Company to provide 100 additional cameras.

The church will present that check during their service on Sunday where the mayor will be in attendance.

The project was estimated to cost between $30,000 to $40,000.

Rev. Matthew Rivers, priest at St. John’s Chapel said the church began this project after hearing complaints from the community that security needed to be increased in the area to stop crimes.

“Well, it was born under the desire for this community the entire community asking for something they could do in order to have their children walk the street. Their dogs walk the street. Do all of the things they need to do. I attended several meetings and found out that this was an area that I believe that we as a church as well as gathering with the community could find something that we could unite together on.”