NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, we’re highlighting a local business that makes intimate apparel to support women who have had breast cancer.

Before the store’s birth, Alala was just a dream two breast cancer survivors had.

“They came together and was like there’s got to be something we can do for these ladies,” store manager Felicia Pressley said.

The dream was to create undergarments that women could wear, who were going through a mastectomy or reconstruction, to make them feel a sense of normalcy amid a very vulnerable time.

“People don’t realize when you lose a breast it’s like losing an arm or leg, it’s a body part. It does work on their self-conscious a lot,” Pressley said.

In 2006, that dream became a reality.

“With our bras come a pocket where you can put your prosthesis in,” Pressley said.

Alala opened a store first in Columbia, and just a year ago in North Charleston.

“You have people that have been survivors for 20, 30 years and they’re walking around in their husbands’ t-shirts and their bras and we’re like ok give us your husband’s t-shirt back, here’s a breast prosthesis to put in your bra,” Pressley said.

Pressley says the response from women in the Lowcountry has been overwhelming.

“They’re super excited when they walk in and they’re like your boutique is so amazing. We try to make it comfortable for them, warm and inviting,” Pressley said.

Pressley says they couldn’t do what they do without their faith.

“We believe that god does everything for a reason. Sometimes the people he sends here, they just walk in the door and they want to pray,” Pressley said.

Pressley says their undergarments are usually covered by insurance.